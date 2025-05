Neurogen Biomarking holding free brain health event in Bronzeville

A special guest joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of brain health awareness and early detection of Alzheimer's and dementia.

A special guest joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of brain health awareness and early detection of Alzheimer's and dementia.

A special guest joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of brain health awareness and early detection of Alzheimer's and dementia.

A special guest joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of brain health awareness and early detection of Alzheimer's and dementia.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special guest joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the importance of brain health awareness and early detection of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Dr. Rany Aburashed is CEO and founder of Neurogen Biomarking and talked about common misconceptions about memory loss and Alzheimer's dementia.

Neurogen Biomarking is holding a free community brain health event at Insight Hospital in Bronzeville at 10 a.m. Saturday.