Chicago school board president faces calls to resign over antisemitic, anti-Israel Facebook posts

The brand new, mayor-appointed president of the Chicago School Board is facing growing calls to step down over antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on social media.

New Chicago school board president faces calls to resign over antisemitic social media posts The brand new, mayor-appointed president of the Chicago School Board is facing growing calls to step down over antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on social media.

New Chicago school board president faces calls to resign over antisemitic social media posts The brand new, mayor-appointed president of the Chicago School Board is facing growing calls to step down over antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on social media.

New Chicago school board president faces calls to resign over antisemitic social media posts The brand new, mayor-appointed president of the Chicago School Board is facing growing calls to step down over antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on social media.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The brand new, mayor-appointed president of the Chicago School Board is facing growing calls to step down over antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on social media.

Less than a week sine Mayor Brandon Johnsons' handpicked school board president Rev. Mitchell Johnson was sworn in to his new position as school board president, and there are already calls for his resignation over the posts on his Facebook page.

"As a Jewish woman, I feel like my community has been alienated and nobody here in city hall has our back. That's on a lot of different levels, including CPS," said 50th Ward Ald. Deborah Silverstein, the only Jewish member of the Chicago City Council.

Silverstein is circulating a letter asking for Rev. Johnson to step down, which now has nearly 30 signatures.

Rev. Johnson has pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas posts that question why the U.S. supports Israel, and according to JewishInsider.com, there are dozens more antisemitic posts that now appear to have been deleted.

"You can you miss things in people's vets sure, but feels like Facebook posts are pretty easy to find," said Gov. JB Pritzker when asked about the Jewish Insider report. "You do have question who vetted him."

Supporters of Mayor Johnson and his school board pick say Rev. Johnson must speak his current truth and share context of the posts.

"I'm confident that he will explain himself as a man of faith, wherever he saw life at that moment, he will give a clear, clear explanation," said 6th Ward Ald. Will Hall.

Chicago Public Schools did not have any comment on the report, and referred ABC7 Chicago to the mayor's office.

Mayor Johnson, speaking after the city council meeting, when asked about the report said Rev. Johnson has "expressed sorrow and is seeking atonement for his words that he has expressed."

The Israeli Consulate, Anti-Defamation League and other groups have written letters asking Rev. Johnson to step down as well.

Rev, Johnson released a statement apologizing for the posts, writing in part, "I want to take a moment to apologize to the Jewish community. The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year. Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters."

Full statement from Rev. Mitchell Johnson

"I want to take a moment to apologize to the Jewish community. The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year. Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters.

Throughout my career, I have worked hand in hand with the Jewish community in Chicago to fight antisemitism. Whether it was rooting out antisemitism directly at AEPI Alpha Epsilon Pi or fighting for investments in the far south side at Developing Communities Project (DCP), those experiencing injustice and discrimination have no greater friend than they have in me.

As board president, I am committed to making sure that antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in Chicago Public Schools."

