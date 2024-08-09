New details revealed in 3 separate Evanston shootings; 2 men arrested: police

Two men shot each other on Dempster Street on Monday night, police said.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Arrests have been made in two of three separate shootings that happened in north suburban Evanston earlier this week, police said.

Evanston police said the three shootings, which police do not believe are connected, happened just blocks apart over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

Two men were injured in the violence Monday night on Dempster Street and then a third was injured Tuesday on the same street. Another man was injured on Dodge Avenue Tuesday.

Police revealed new details about all three shootings and announced arrests in connection with two of them on Friday.

The first shooting happened in the 1700-block of Dempster Street at about Monday 8:30 p.m.

Police said 41-year-old Sean Gayle and another man, 50, shot each other as part of an ongoing dispute. Both men, who are Evanston residents, were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

An investigation revealed Gayle had a loaded handgun, a Ruger LCP 380, when the shooting happened, police said. He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

SEE ALSO | Evanston shootings leave residents concerned about safety

Police also made an arrest in the second shooting, which happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of Dempster Street and Darrow Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said an investigation led them to the alleged gunman, 33-year-old Jerell Williams of Evanston. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the investigation, which included video of the shooting itself. Williams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police also revealed more information about the third shooting, which happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700-block of Dodge Avenue.

Police said they believe a 50-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the hand and went to a home on Dodge for help. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating all three incidents. Police asked anyone with information, evidence or video related to the shootings to call 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.