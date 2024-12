Dolton looking for new police chief after trustees vote against Henyard's permanent appointment

Friday was the last day on the job for Dolton Police Chief Ronnie Burge Sr. He was appointed by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Friday was the last day on the job for Dolton Police Chief Ronnie Burge Sr. He was appointed by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Friday was the last day on the job for Dolton Police Chief Ronnie Burge Sr. He was appointed by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Friday was the last day on the job for Dolton Police Chief Ronnie Burge Sr. He was appointed by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Dolton is now without a police chief.

Friday was the last day for interim chief Ronnie Burge Sr.

He was appointed by embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard last month after trustees voted against a permanent appointment.

A judge ruled that interim appointments can last only 30 days.

The village is now searching for a new police chief.

SEE ALSO | Allies of Thornton Twp. Supervisor Tiffany Henyard object to several candidates appearing on ballot