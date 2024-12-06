Tiffany Henyard to attend Thornton Twp. meeting to hear objections for election nominations

Tiffany Henyard said she will be at a Thornton Township meeting Friday to hear and pass objections to nominating papers for the upcoming election.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A meeting will be held Friday to determine if Tiffany Henyard will be on the ballot for re-election in Thornton Township.

The meeting will hear and pass objections to nomination papers of candidates running for Thornton township positions in April.

This is for candidates who filed by the November 18 deadline and running outside of a major party.

Current Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard did not file under that window, instead going the caucus route for the Democratic nomination, which she lost to State Senator Napoleon Harris this week.

In an exclusive interview, Henyard, vowing a legal fight.

She said she will be at Friday's meeting and is confident she will be on the ballot come April.

"One hundred percent confident that I will be, because they did a lot of illegal actions which my lawyer is drawing up the lawsuit currently," Henyard said.

Henyard also warns, the township is at risk of a shutdown because the board has not approved insurance.

She said two trustees have boycotted multiple meetings to try to stonewall Henyard, which have halted township actions.

Trustee Chris Gonzalez says his absence was necessary for the greater good of the township to keep Henyard from appointing a new trustee that would give her more power.

"If she gets that third spot, then it's kind of free reign everything... finances, hiring firings things like that," Gonzalez said. "We just feel it's important a to get it to the people to make that choice."