Chicago-based superhero series coming soon on Disney+ in collab with OEMC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new series on a Chicago-based superhero will be streaming later this month on Disney+.

"Ironheart" is a collaboration between Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Marvel Comics.

OEMC said they rolled out a special "Ironheart"-themed wrap on the CTA Red Line.

The show is set after the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." It tells the story of Riri Williams returning to her hometown of Chicago.

Riri, a young, genius inventor, has a unique take on building iron suits.

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Regan Aliyah and Alden Ehrenreich.

"Ironheart" launches on Disney+ June 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.

