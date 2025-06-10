Chicago-based superhero series coming soon on Disney+ in collab with OEMC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new series on a Chicago-based superhero will be streaming later this month on Disney+.
"Ironheart" is a collaboration between Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Marvel Comics.
OEMC said they rolled out a special "Ironheart"-themed wrap on the CTA Red Line.
The show is set after the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." It tells the story of Riri Williams returning to her hometown of Chicago.
Riri, a young, genius inventor, has a unique take on building iron suits.
The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Regan Aliyah and Alden Ehrenreich.
"Ironheart" launches on Disney+ June 24.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
