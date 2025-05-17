New video shows moments after massive sinkhole opens up on New Jersey interstate

WHARTON, N.J. -- New police body-camera footage shows the moments after the massive sinkhole on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey opened up.

The sinkhole has shuttered the roadway since December.

Repairs have been ongoing since then, and work is expected to continue for several more weeks.

The closures have angered local business owners and caused congestion on detour routes that frequently paralyzes the streets of Wharton along with surrounding communities in Morris County.

The formation of the sinkhole was quickly linked to the region's mining heritage, with the collapse of an abandoned mineshaft under I-80 identified as the cause. Additional sinkholes have popped up in the time since December's collapse.

The video footage, which was recorded by a New Jersey State Police trooper and released in response to a request filed by ABC News under New Jersey state law, shows two drivers standing steps from the sinkhole in shock.

This stretch of I-80 is frequently used by both local commuters along with long-distance drivers traveling between the New York metropolitan area and Pennsylvania, Upstate New York or the Midwest.

Commuters impacted by detours were encouraged to ride New Jersey Transit trains since the agency has a station in Mount Arlington, west of the area where the sinkholes formed, but rail service is currently suspended due to a strike by engineers.

NJDOT officials expect two eastbound lanes to reopen next week. Two lanes in the westbound direction are set to reopen by the end of the month.

The agency expects the roadway to be 100 percent functional by the end of June.

