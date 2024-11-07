Sisters inspired to make hospital gowns after cousin's cancer battle surprised with Disney trip

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- A family in New Jersey is being recognized for their charitable work -- sewing cheerful and colorful hospital gowns for children across the world -- and surprised with a trip to Disney World.

It started as a small act of kindness for her little cousin and it has since grown into a massive initiative helping thousands of children worldwide.

Giuliana Demma, 14, from New Jersey and her sister, Audrina Demma, make custom hospital gowns to bring a little cheer to kids who need it most.

She was inspired by watching the hospital journey of her younger cousin Giada Demma, who was diagnosed with brain cancer before she turned 1.

"It was probably the darkest time in our lives, and to be told your child has cancer is something that I never would have thought," Salvadore Demma, Giada's father, said.

During Giada's months-long hospital stays, her cousins noticed her drab hospital gowns and had an idea.

"I inspired them to do good things for people and make hospital gowns for kids with cancer," Giada Demma said.

She learned how to sew and decided to make bright and cheerful pediatric gowns.

"I was just going to keep it something small, just to one girl that my aunt had known from the cancer community," Giuliana said.

It was so fulfilling that she kept sewing and now Giuliana has donated over 2,000 gowns globally.

Three years later, she has friends, family, and strangers helping her sew gowns for other kids.

Their work has taken over part of the family's basement, including donated machines, fabrics, and supplies.

"It feels really good and I feel like I'm doing something really special helping the kids in the hospital," Audrina said.

"Some gowns have gone to Canada, England, Uganda, Ethiopia," Giuliana said.

And now they are being recognized for her incredible work.

"It's really heartwarming to see how focused they are and dedicated and passionate they are about helping other kids," Vanessa Demma, Giuliana and Audrina's mother, said.

"We're so proud of Giuliana and Audrina and the commitment they've given to this charity and this word that just spread across the world," Joseph Demma, the sister's father, said.

Giuliana, Audrina and their cousins, including Giada, who is cancer-free, were surprised by Disney Parks with a trip to Disney World for their charitable work.

"They do such a wonderful job setting an example to our children and children all over," Melissa Demma, Giada's mom, said.

The girls hope their work will encourage more people to join the effort.

