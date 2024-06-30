New Illinois laws 2024: More laws go into effect July 1, including minimum wage, tax increases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More new laws are going into effect in Illinois as we reach the half-way point of the year.

The laws cover a range of topics, which most notably include minimum wage increases and a raise of to gas taxes.

Minimum wage increase

Minimum wage workers in Chicago and Cook County will be getting a raise July 1.

Those Workers will now make a base pay of $16.20 per hour.

PTO law changes

Changes to Chicago's "Paid Time Off" laws also take effect July.

Anyone who works at least 80 hours during a 120-day period will now be guaranteed up to five days of paid leave and five days of paid sick leave.

Gas tax increase

If you drive in Illinois, it might be a good idea to fill up your car on the last day of June. The state's motor fuel tax goes up July 1.

The gas tax will rise by two cents to $0.47 a gallon. That's the second highest in the nation.

It will cost drivers $184 more per year to buy gas than it did in 2019, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.

Sports wager tax increase

Also increasing July 1 is the tax on sports wagering.

The tax will now move from a 15% flat tax to a progressive rate up to 35%.

The increase is expected to bring in an additional $200 million in state revenue.

Undocumented migrants driver's license applications

Undocumented migrants can apply for a standard driver's license starting July 1.

The types of licenses would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver's License.

Applicants must meet all the state requirements and provide proof of living in Illinois for at least one year and also provide proof of car insurance.

Another set of Illinois laws went into effect earlier this year on January 1. You can click here to see a full list of Illinois' new laws in 2024.