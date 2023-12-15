New Illinois laws 2024: Full list of laws taking effect Jan. 1

The full list of new Illinois laws in 2024 include Gov. Pritzker's historic ban on book bans, a minimum wage increase, carjacking crackdowns and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new year means more new laws in Illinois.

More than 300 new Illinois laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. They cover a range of topics from public health to public education, pet adoptions and drug education.

Here's a look at some of the highlights of the new laws that take effect on New Year's Day. You can click here to see a full list of Illinois' new laws in 2024.

PA 101-0001: Minimum wage increase

The minimum wage in Illinois is going up again.

In Illinois, the minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour for non-tipped workers, $8.40 an hour for tipped workers and $12 an hour for youths under 18 working less than 650 hours per calendar year.

HB 2789: Banning book bans

House Bill 2789 is a first-in-the-nation law prohibiting state-funded libraries from banning or removing materials due to religious or partisan disapproval.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the historic legislation in June. The law was pushed by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who is also the state's librarian, and is a response to the backlash in many local school districts against controversial books, particularly some championed by the LGBTQ community.

House Bill 2789 declares it to be the policy of Illinois to "encourage and protect the freedom of libraries and library systems to acquire materials without external limitation and to be protected against attempts to ban, remove, or otherwise restrict access to books or other materials."

It also requires that, as a condition for being eligible for state grants, libraries and library systems must adopt either the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights or some other written statement prohibiting the practice of banning books or other materials.

HB 1541: If the heat is on, so is your gas and electric

House Bill 1541 prohibits utility companies from cutting off gas or electric services for Illinois residential users because they haven't paid their bill on days when the temperature exceeds 90 degrees, or when there is a heat watch, advisory or warning.

Chicago tied records this summer as a multi-day heat dome drove temperatures into the triple digits. Heat can be deadly to senior citizens, children, people with health issues and other vulnerable populations, and low-income Illinoisans are more vulnerable to having their gas or electricity turned off due to nonpayment during dangerous heat waves. This new law ensures all residents have access to air conditioning, electric fans and other in-home cooling services during dangerous weather.

HB 2245: Cracking down on car thefts and carjackings

House Bill 2245 requires Illinois car manufacturers to establish a vehicle theft hotline to help locate stolen vehicles using their existing global positioning (GPS) systems.

Car thefts and carjackings have been on the rise in recent years, with data from May showing car thefts in Chicago were up 20% in 2022 compared to 2021.

Recently a north suburban family sued Volkswagen after their car was stolen outside their home with their child inside. Taylor Shepherd, who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, was run over but able to call 911, telling them she had a tracking device in her car. However, Volkswagen allegedly refused to give law enforcement GPS location data from the car because the tracker's free trial period had ended.

The Shepherds filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen in November.

HB 3924: Fentanyl education that could save lives

House Bill 3924 requires high schools to teach about the dangers of fentanyl in all state-required health courses.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, there were a record 2,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2022. They reported that more than half of the victims are African American and more than 91% of opioid overdose deaths involve fentanyl, which is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

This early education about the dangers of fentanyl, what drugs are often laced with it, how to test for it, and how to use Narcan if you're around someone who has overdosed could save lives.

HB 2431: Don't video conference and drive

Keep your eyes on the road! Texting and driving is already punishable by law, and House Bill 2431 expands that, prohibiting drivers from using an electronic device to participate in video conferences or access social media sites while driving.

HB 2389: No stops when windshields are blocked

House Bill 2389 clarifies existing law to ensure no vehicle can be stopped and searched solely because of any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield that may obstruct the driver's view. That includes navigation systems, air fresheners and even fuzzy dice.

HB 1540: Smoke-free means vape-free, too

House Bill 1540 expands the state's laws to keep public spaces smoke free. Under this new law, use of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, are prohibited in public places and within 15 feet of building entrances.

HB 2500: No fees for veterans' furry friends

House Bill 2500 requires animal shelters and animal control facilities to waive the adoption fee for any pet for military veterans in Illinois.

SB 380: Protecting you from fertility fraud

Senate Bill 380 provides a civil cause of action for fertility fraud against health care providers and doctors who knowingly or intentionally use their own sperm without the patient's informed written consent for assisted reproductive treatment like IVF.

Cases of fertility fraud have made headlines for years, but victims often have not had a clear course of action to take when they find out their trust and bodily rights have been betrayed. While such fraud may feel like sexual assault, it doesn't meet the criminal or even civil definitions of sexual assault or battery.

This law helps victims get justice.