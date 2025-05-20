New live action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie offers laughs, fun, ohana on the big screen

HOLLYWOOD -- A beloved Disney character is back for a new take on his classic 2002 animated movie, "Lilo & Stitch."

The new live action "Lilo & Stitch" heads into theaters, starring a much-loved alien who disguises himself as a dog.

Stitch has a pretty good idea that the film will be welcomed with open arms: "Ah, easy, easy. Stitch tell. Because Stitch in it! Yeah, yeah, yeah. Because everyone loves Stitch!"

And this alien is very comfortable with his role as a movie star.

"Yeah, yeah. Come natural to Stitch. Stitch born this way!" Stitch said.

Stitch seems to have a knack for causing chaos. Like the original film, he's an alien on the run who finds his way to Earth and is adopted by Lilo, a 6-year-old who really needs a friend and believes this new "dog" is it! The film is all about family .. or ohana.

"Yeah, yeah. Ohana is important that sometimes ohana can be bitter and broken and messy but, at the end of the day, Ohana always matter," said Stitch.

Stitch seemed to find ohana in his little leading lady, Maia Kealoha.

"First big movie for Maia and Maia crush. Yeah, so good. So good!" said Stitch. "Maia going to be super, super A-list."

"Lilo & Stitch" is rated PG and is in theaters on Friday, May 23.

