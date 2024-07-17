Chicago native says being part of 'Twisters' cast 'a miracle'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Twisters" is a movie that's roaring onto the big screen Wednesday and promising to be one of the summer's biggest hits.

Actor Brandon Perea was recently back in his hometown, Chicago, and said it was a thrill to star in the epic "popcorn" movie.

Perea plays a fearless, fiery tornado wrangler.

"Boone is a crazy guy from Arkansas, a storm chaser out of Arkansas, he's someone who's a thrill seeker, who loves to be inside a tornado, not just to chase them and see them, but to be a part of them," Perea said.

Because Perea is from Chicago, he has some experience with severe weather.

"I was always intrigued with weather; I was reading books on lightning and tornadoes when I was a kid. I'd get them from the library," Perea said. "So, when this popped up, to be a part of it and be able to learn more about tornadoes, to have a job where I get to learn and they're gifting me that."

He said he feels fortunate to promote his movie back home.

"When they told me we're going to Chicago, this was a miracle, you know. To be promoting a blockbuster movie in my hometown is a gift. To have my family around means the world to me because they're the reason I'm who I am, and why I'm doing what I'm doing," Perea said.

He said the experience was all he thought it would be.

"Oh yeah, it was probably the easiest job I've ever done because I was able to have fun the whole time, and the cast all got along. And the chemistry was through the roof; it just doesn't feel like work at that point," Perea said. "You gotta see it on the biggest screen you can, the IMAX. That's why I call something like this a miracle project."

The director of the movie will be featured in an upcoming story.

Perea and the cast and crew are big fans of the original "Twister." That includes Steven Spielberg, who is executive producer on both movies. He can't get enough.