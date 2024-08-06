New South Side Sanctuary brings 13K-square-foot immersive outdoor green space to Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the heart of Bronzeville, there is a new place for people to come together.

And there is a lot of excitement for what is called the South Side Sanctuary, envisioned by Bronzeville resident and business owner Cecelia Cuff, who says she wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome.

"Whether it's amenities like yoga in the park, exercise, or just a place to sit in the grass and read, we wanted to create a sense of safety and solstice for our community," Cuff said.

The project was made possible by a more than $700,000 grant for a public outdoor plaza, or POP.

There are 10 other POPs on the South and West sides, and the South Side Sanctuary at East 47th Street and South King Drive is the latest one.

"We want to make sure the businesses, have economic stability, and by using spaces like the South Side Sanctuary, we anticipate that we'll see huge amount of economic growth in our community," Cuff said.

The South Side Sanctuary boasts a 13,000-square-foot immersive outdoor green space featuring a performance stage, grassy knolls for picnics and parties, outdoor classrooms and a market.

The space is also available for outdoor private parties and event rentals.

"When I sought this office, that was my whole goal to bring vitality to the community, to get people to move back into the community," said 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell.

POP! is part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's road to recovery plan.

The creation of the South Side Sanctuary supported more than 35 jobs and provided internships and workforce development opportunities in the fields of architecture and construction.

"By bringing neighbors together in this space, we will spirit foot traffic, support our young people, and we will create safer communities," Johnson said.