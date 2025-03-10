Chicago Bears to sign free agent center Drew Dalman, ESPN reports

CHICAGO -- Free agent center Drew Dalman reached agreement Monday on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Dalman the NFL's second-highest center.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has poured his resources into Chicago's offensive line for new head coach Ben Johnson. Last week, he agreed to trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

Dalman, 26, started 40 games for the over the last three seasons. He missed eight games in 2024 due to a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 3, with Ryan Neuzil filling in for him. Dalman spent his rookie season as a backup before being named Atlanta's starter in 2022.

With Neuzil at center this past season, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson had a rush EPA of 3.7. When Dalman returned in Week 11, Robinson's rush EPA shot up to 12.7 over the final six weeks of the season -- the best mark in the entire NFL.

In 2024, Dalman allowed 13 pressures, a 4.8% pressure rate and two sacks in nine games. He was not whistled for any penalties.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Dalman was part of a tight-knit group on a stalwart Falcons offensive line that has been together for a long time. Left tackle Jake Matthews has been with the team since 2014 and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary since 2019.

The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round (114th pick overall) out of Stanford in 2021. With the Cardinal, he started 22 of 25 games in four seasons. He didn't allow a single pressure as a senior in 2020 on a Stanford offensive line that didn't allow a sack. Dalman's performance earned him first-team All-Pac 12 honors.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.