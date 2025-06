Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce hosts free football camp in Glen Ellyn

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce hosted his free football camp this weekend in his hometown of Glen Ellyn.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce hosted his free football camp this weekend in his hometown of Glen Ellyn.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce hosted his free football camp this weekend in his hometown of Glen Ellyn.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce hosted his free football camp this weekend in his hometown of Glen Ellyn.

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 250 kids were treated to a free football camp this weekend in Glen Ellyn.

The event is put on every year by hometown hero Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce.

A rising star in the NFL, Pierce continues to stay connected to the community that's been his cheering section since day one.

SEE ALSO | CPS announces summer 2025 programming for all grades