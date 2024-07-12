Niles house fire sends mother, daughter to hospital; home uninhabitable: officials

A Niles house fire near Madison Street and Caldwell Avenue sent a mother and daughter to the hospital Friday, officials said.

A Niles house fire near Madison Street and Caldwell Avenue sent a mother and daughter to the hospital Friday, officials said.

A Niles house fire near Madison Street and Caldwell Avenue sent a mother and daughter to the hospital Friday, officials said.

A Niles house fire near Madison Street and Caldwell Avenue sent a mother and daughter to the hospital Friday, officials said.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother and her teenage daughter are hospitalized after a north suburban house fire Friday morning, fire officials said.

The mother awoke Friday to her smoke alarm blaring around 9 a.m., Niles fire officials said.

She, her daughter and their two dogs were able to get out of the building, located near Madison Street and Caldwell Avenue in Niles, but did suffer smoke inhalation.

SEE ALSO: Massive apartment fire injures 3, displaces about 50 in Philadelphia

They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital to be treated. The mother is in fair condition, and her daughter is in good condition, fire officials said.

The home is uninhabitable after the blaze.

It's not clear how the fire started, fire officials said.