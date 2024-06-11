No Ribfest 2024, in Naperville or elsewhere, Exchange Club of Naperville says

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Exchange Club of Naperville said it is not planning to hold a Rifest this year, typically an annual highlight of the summer, our news partner the Daily Herald is reporting.

The event was not canceled, as cub president Emily Trotz told the Daily Herald that they simply didn't plan for it or schedule it and so "didn't really cancel it." She said the club had other priorities and didn't have the ability to put it ogether this year.

For the past two years the festival was held in Wheaton at the DuPage County Fairgrounds and scaled down in the wake of the pandemic.

Ribfest previously attracted trophy-winning barbecue, concerts from major performers like Aerosmith and Third Eye Blind, and was capped off by a July 4 fireworks show.

The Exchange Club of Naperville has not made a formal announcement about the future of Ribfest.