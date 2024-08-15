Nominate your high school for ABC7 Chicago's Friday Flyover this football season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of ABC7's favorite times of the year is here. High school football season is upon us, which means it's time for Friday Flyover!
The station will send Chopper 7 above local high schools to showcase their school spirit
If you think your school has what it takes, nominate it in the form below.
Last year, the viewers voted, and chose Reavis High School as their favorite.
The Burbank school won the Friday Flyover trophy by earning over 4,000 votes.
Mother McAuley High School was a close second, with 3,871 votes, and Minooka Community High School was third, with 2,702.
Reavis' High School's principal let her students push her into the pool after winning the trophy.
