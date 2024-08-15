Nominate your high school for ABC7 Chicago's Friday Flyover this football season

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 15, 2024 7:37PM
Reavis High School wins best Friday Flyover
ABC7 Chicago has found the best Friday Flyover this year during high school football season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of ABC7's favorite times of the year is here. High school football season is upon us, which means it's time for Friday Flyover!

The station will send Chopper 7 above local high schools to showcase their school spirit

If you think your school has what it takes, nominate it in the form below.

Last year, the viewers voted, and chose Reavis High School as their favorite.

The Burbank school won the Friday Flyover trophy by earning over 4,000 votes.

Mother McAuley High School was a close second, with 3,871 votes, and Minooka Community High School was third, with 2,702.

Reavis' High School's principal let her students push her into the pool after winning the trophy.

The Reavis HS principal let her students push her into the pool after winning Friday Flyover.

Check out the 2023 Friday Flyovers below.

1 of 16
star
100623-wls-friday-flyover-complete-vp (1 of 16)

Friday Flyover: Niles West High School
Friday Flyover: Huntley High School

Friday Flyover: Mother McAuley High School
Friday Flyover: Reavis High School

Friday Flyover: Minooka High School

Friday Flyover: Lemont High School

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

