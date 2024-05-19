Norridge police officer stabbed while taking man from hospital to police station, authorities say

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A police officer was stabbed Saturday evening in the northwest suburbs.

A 37-year-old man, who was in custody for separate battery charges, was being taken from a hospital to the Norridge Police Station when he stabbed an officer inside the squad car, authorities said.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. while the squad car was on Canfield Avenue near Winnemac Avenue, Norridge police officials said.

The man in custody was making a disturbance in the back seat. An officer was checking on the man after the car pulled over when the officer was stabbed.

The offender allegedly tried to stab himself as well, police said.

The officer who was stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Police continue to investigate.