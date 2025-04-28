Man charged in alleged gang-related shooting that killed man in North Chicago, police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in killing a man in an alleged gang-related shooting, police said.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Victoria Avenue and 16th Street on Wednesday, North Chicago police said.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a 31-year-old man injured.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Police later identified the victim as Carl P. Marder-Grant.
Carlos D. Marchan, 25 of North Chicago, was later arrested in the deadly shooting.
Marchan is accused of opening fire on a group standing outside the home on Victoria Avenue, police said.
The shooting is believed to be gang related, according to North Chiago police.
Marchan is facing a first-degree murder charge.
