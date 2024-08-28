DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing could cause traffic issues on North Side over next 2 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Resurfacing North DuSable Lake Shore Drive could cause traffic issues the next two months, the Chicago Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

Workers are resuming work from the spring of 2024 between LaSalle Drive and Hollywood Avenue, CDOT said. Upcoming work will require temporary full closures of all lanes where work is being performed beginning the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 3. All work is expected to be completed by late-October.

CDOT released the schedule for the week of Sept. 3.:

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Beginning at 7 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood and Lawrence Avenue. The northbound exit ramps at Foster and Bryn Mawr avenues will be closed, as well as the northbound entrance ramps at Lawrence, Foster and Bryn Mawr. Beginning at 9 p.m., all lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence. Traffic will be detoured to Lawrence. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Beginning at 7 p.m., both northbound and southbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood and Foster. The northbound exit ramps at Bryn Mawr will be closed, as well as the northbound entrance ramps at Lawrence. The southbound entrance ramps will be closed at Hollywood and Bryn Mawr. Beginning at 9 p.m., all lanes of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence. Traffic will be detoured to Sheridan Road and Lawrence. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood and Lawrence. The southbound entrance ramps will be closed at Hollywood, Bryn Mawr and Foster, as well as the southbound exit ramp at Lawrence. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence. Traffic will be detoured to Sheridan and Lawrence. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

CDOT asks drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and construction signage when entering and driving near work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.

Additional updates on lane closures will be provided throughout the duration of the project as work progresses. Throughout the project, the latest information on traffic impacts will also be available online at Chicago.gov/CDOT.