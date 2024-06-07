North Lawndale College Prep day of service gives back to community on last day of school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students at North Lawndale College Prep gave back to their community Friday with a day of service on their last day of school.

"There are other people around here who do a lot of bad things, like violence in our community, and to see it's other Black kids our age that's doing things like this, it will spread a lot of awareness around the community," said Armonin Solomon, 16.

Solomon was one of many who swapped a day of goodbyes and celebrations for a day of service. It's the West Side high school's inaugural odyssey event, and part of the school's Peace Warrior program, an effort to teach kids how to respond with nonviolence in challenging situations. They're looking to change the narrative about African American teens.

"We are young African American, Hispanic students from the West Side of Chicago and our intention is to demonstrate collectively some common good," said Gerald Smith, Peace Warrior manager.

Friday's goal was to turn the last day of school not only into a willingness to service, but also a commitment to feed those in need. Volunteers began the day with several service projects, tending to a community garden, beautifying the neighborhood with a colorful mural, and handing out free brown bag lunches for the neighborhood and the unhoused.

"You feel love because after what you do, you feel happy, you feel I just gave back to the community instead of just sitting in your room or going back and saying goodbyes," said student Layka Stacker.

The day of service was held on both of the school's two campuses at Christiana and Collins locations. Nearly 100 students donated their time.

Efforts to support the community don't end here. Activities meant to engage teens and community will be held all summer long.