North Riverside police say car fleeing traffic stop struck pedestrian

Thursday, September 5, 2024 3:37AM
North Riverside police said a car fleeing a traffic stop struck and injured a man Wednesday evening.

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- North Riverside police said a car fleeing a traffic stop struck and injured a man Wednesday evening .

Police said at about 6 p.m., officers tried to pull over a car related to a matter that happened earlier in the day at North Riverside Park Mall. During the stop, the car fled the scene, heading toward Harlem Avenue where it struck a pedestrian.

The man was injured and "promptly attended to by emergency services," North Riverside police said. They did not say whether he was hospitalized.

Police said the driver fled on foot. A search for the driver and investigation by North Riverside police is ongoing.

