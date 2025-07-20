North Side CTA Red Line stations reopen after years of renovations

On Sunday, some North Side CTA Red Line stations reopened after years of renovations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line trains are now stopping at four new stops on the city's North Side.

Four stations reopened on Sunday: Lawrence at 1120 W. Lawrence Avenue, Argyle at 1118 W. Argyle Street, Berwyn at 1119 W. Berwyn Street and Bryn Mawr at 1116 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Riders can expect substantial upgrades to their daily commute at the stations including elevators and escalators, wider platforms, overheard canopies for protection from bad weather, benches and more.

The renovations are part of a historic $2.1 billion Red and Purple Line modernization project.

North Side passengers on board the inaugural train say they've been looking forward to this for years.

