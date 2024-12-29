Northwest Indiana school bus driver charged with operating while intoxicated, sheriff says

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A school bus driver in Northwest Indiana has been arrested for allegedly operating her bus while intoxicated after students reported her behavior to the school district.

Kayla Pier, 38, of Michigan City, Indiana has been charged with felonies for Operating While Intoxicated and Neglect of a Dependent, the LaPorte County, Indiana sheriff said Saturday.

Pier worked for the La Porte Community School Corporation. She drove a school bus that transported 32 students from La Porte Middle School to Riley Elementary School.

After students made reports to school administrators bout Piers' behaviors and mannerisms while driving the bus, Pier did a toxicology test September 20. The superintendent of the district contacted local authorities October 21.

An arrest warrant for Pier was approved December 19. Pier was taken into custody Friday, the LaPorte County sheriff said. She was later released after posting bond.

"The courageous students aboard the bus who reported the behaviors of the accused are publicly commended. Their attention to detail and prompt actions may have prevented a tragedy from occurring," Captain Derek J. Allen said in a news release. "Thank you to the school corporation administrators for their assistance and cooperation throughout the investigation. Our partnership is committed to student safety, both on and off of every campus."

No further information about the case was immediately available.