Antisemitic graffiti found on Northwestern campus; school officials searching for suspects

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Antisemitic graffiti has been cleaned up on Northwestern's campus.

It happened early Monday morning outside University Hall in Evanston.

The vandalism took place on the second day of Passover, which the university president says "makes it all the more despicable."

"Antisemitic acts cannot and will not be tolerated at Northwestern, nor will vandalism or other violations of our policies on displays, demonstrations or conduct," NU President Michael Schill said.

The school is working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 847-491-3456.

Northwestern last week joined a growing list of colleges across the country to have its federal funding frozen by President Donald Trump's administration, as the government investigates alleged civil rights violations at universities across the country.

The White House said it's frozen around $790 million in federal funds for Northwestern, but did not elaborate on which grants are being affected or any further details about the funding freeze.

Northwestern has faced questions over its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year and how it policed antisemitism on campus.