Northwestern University dean talks viral dance with Steve Carell

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Everyone is talking about this video from Northwestern's commencement.

Comedian Steve Carell called for a dance break in the middle of his speech last weekend.

Dean of the School of Communication E. Patrick Johnson showed off his moves to "That's Not My Name" by the Ting Tings.

Patrick joined ABC7 to talk about the dance and what the response has been like.