Oak Brook Wonderverse restaurant shares Creole pasta recipe on Cooking up a Storm

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Wonderverse Oak Brook cooked up a storm with Tracy Butler Thursday.

The restaurant is bringing a taste of New Orleans to the Windy City, with its Creole pasta.

Chef Scott Anderson showed off how to make the dish.

The restaurant is located at 2310 Oakbrook Center.

Visit www.wonderversechicago.com for more information.

Wonderverse's Creole Pasta

Creole Pasta Sauce

- Butter, Unsalted - 1/4 Pounds

- Peppers, Green - 6 Ounces, Fine Dice

- Peppers, Red - 6 Ounces, Fine Dice

- Celery, Fresh - 2 Stalks, Fine Dice

- Onions, Yellow - 9 Ounces, Fine Dice

- Garlic, Peeled - 3 Ounces, Fine Dice

- Tomatoes, Diced Can - 18 ounce

- Chablis - 4 Fluid Ounces

- Flour, All Purpose - 1/4 Pounds

- Base, Chicken - 2 Ounces

- Water - 1 quart

- Thyme, Fresh - 0.5 Ounce

- Seasoning, Cajun - 1.75 Ounces

- Juice, Lemon - 1 Fluid Ounces

Method

1. Sweat Veg and Garlic.

2. Add tomatoes and Cajun and Thyme bloom until spices are fragrant.

3. Add flour to make a roux, cook until blonde.

4. Deglaze with wine and reduce till it no longer burns your nose.

5. Add chicken base

6. Add Water and Tomato Juice you set aside. Cook for 10 minutes.

7. Take off the heat. Add Salt and Pepper to taste and add Lemon Juice.

Creole Shrimp Pasta Plate

- 6 Shrimp

- 8 oz. fettucine

- 12 oz. Creole sauce

- 2 oz. Diced green and red peppers

- 2 oz. Diced onion

- 1 bunch Green onion Finely sliced

- Boil fettucine according to directions on package

- Season shrimp with salt and pepper (or your favorite Cajun seasoning)

- Add onion and peppers to pan

- Add shrimp to pan

- Add prepared Creole sauce

- Toss with pasta

- Garnish with slivered green onions and serve.