2 charged after stabbing at Oak Forest restaurant, police say

Multiple people were hurt in a stabbing Saturday at the Jamaica Jerk Choice restaurant on 159th Street in Oak Forest. Three suspects are in custody.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after several people were injured in a stabbing at an Oak Forest restaurant on Saturday.

Monday morning, Oak Forest police said Jaray Brown Jr. of Robbins and Camren Brown of Hazel Crest were each charged with one county of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing happened at Jamaica Jerk Choice in Oak Forest, police said. Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the restaurant at 6064 W. 159th St. and found several people with stab wounds.

People living nearby say they've never seen something this violent happen there.

"To be honest, it kinda nerves me," resident Alex Soto said. "My sister comes here... my mom comes here, and to know stuff like that can happen to anybody, I just hope it doesn't happen to my family or anybody else it's very unfortunate."