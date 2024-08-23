Chicago-area teen cancer patient to meet Luke Bryan after gifting Make-A-Wish to fellow patient

Oak Forest teen cancer patient Patrick Stevenson will meet Luke Bryan at a Chicago concert after gifting his Make-A-Wish to a fellow cancer patient.

Oak Forest teen cancer patient Patrick Stevenson will meet Luke Bryan at a Chicago concert after gifting his Make-A-Wish to a fellow cancer patient.

Oak Forest teen cancer patient Patrick Stevenson will meet Luke Bryan at a Chicago concert after gifting his Make-A-Wish to a fellow cancer patient.

Oak Forest teen cancer patient Patrick Stevenson will meet Luke Bryan at a Chicago concert after gifting his Make-A-Wish to a fellow cancer patient.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area teen who's fighting a rare form of cancer is paying it forward this weekend.

Patrick Stevenson gave up his Make-A-Wish opportunity to help another child he met at the hospital.

Stevenson turns 14 next week and is just beginning his freshman year of high school. It's a busy time, not to mention that he's also battling a rare genetic form of cancer.

The teen spent several weeks in the hospital this summer. The illness is serious enough that the Make-A-Wish organization offered to grant a wish for him. However, Stevenson turned it down, offering it instead to another kid in the pediatric cancer ward.

"I believe it, you give someone something, you'll receive something back," Stevenson said. "I like to be a good person and kind."

The illness has taken a toll on Stevenson's family. His father suffers from the same genetic illness. They are proud of him, but not surprised at the decision.

You give someone something, you'll receive something back. Patrick Stevenson, teen cancer patient

"That's just his nature. He's always a very good person," Patrick's mother, Alice Stevenson, said. "A good teammate. He always thinks of others. As a mom, I can't ask for more."

Patrick is part of the Project Fire Buddies organization, which helps kids going through serious illnesses and offers them support and encouragement.

"He is going through so much, and to receive a Make-A-Wish and offer it to somebody else when you only get one, that is truly selfless," said Kevyn Holdefer with Project Fire Buddies.

SEE ALSO | Southpaw joins dozens in repelling off Hyatt Regency in Chicago's Loop for Make-a-Wish

Stevenson is a big fan of country singer Luke Bryan, so the organization reached out to Ramblin Ray Stevens from WLS radio to help arrange a surprise meet-and-greet with the singer before his concert Sunday in Chicago.

"He gives up his Make-A-Wish... are you kidding me?" Stevens said.

Patrick is not giving this opportunity away, though he's not yet sure what he'll say to the country star.

"I don't know... Gonna be a little nervous I think," Stevenson said.

Stevenson still has some major challenges ahead in his cancer treatment journey, including a big surgery next month. He'll have warm memories of meeting Luke Bryan to carry him to that point.