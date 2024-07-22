Vehicles in Oak Lawn, Alsip vandalized, police issue alert to residents

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban police issued a warning for residents about a rash of car vandalism crimes.

Oak Lawn Police said they are investing a series of incidents which took place during overnight hours near the following locations:

-108th and Laporte

-109th Street and Lamon Avenue

-107th Street and Lacrosse Avenue

-115th Street and Lavergne Avenue in Alsip

It is unknown how the vehicles were being vandalized. No injuries have been reported.

Police asked residents with security cameras in the area to check their footage to see if any suspects appear on camera.

Anyone with information can call police at call 708-907-4051 or text 708-613-8477.