Off-duty cop arrested for domestic battery against fiancé, Indiana police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An off-duty police officer was arrested in a domestic violence, police said.

Neighbors called police on Tuesday at about 10 p.m. after hearing screaming coming from a home in the 5600-block of West 171st Avenue in Lowell, Indiana.

Officers found that the screams came from off-duty Merrillville police officer Ryan K. Kijurna and his fiancé, according to Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Kijurna, 32, was taken into custody for domestic battery.

Merrillville police said he was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending further investigation.

No further information was available.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.