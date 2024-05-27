Plane engine catches fire at Chicago O'Hare Airport, FAA says

CHICAGO -- A plane's engine caught fire at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said United Flight 2091 to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport caught fire around 2 p.m. while still on the taxiway.

United said the plane, an Airbus A320, was towed to the gate. All 148 passengers deplaned and no injuries were reported.

The fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution, United said.

Further information was not immediately available.