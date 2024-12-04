24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago's Brown Sugar Bakery, Veteran Roasters open shop at O'Hare airport

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 12:17PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local Chicago favorites are teaming up at O'Hare airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Now, Veteran Roasters and Brown Sugar Bakery are officially open for business.

The new eatery is located in Terminal 3 in the K concourse.

Veteran Roasters is a Chicago-based brand that hires unhoused and at-risk veterans.

Brown Sugar Bakery was founded by black female entrepreneur Stephanie Hart.

The bakery was nominated for a James Beard award in 2019. The permanent location is in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.

