Chicago's Brown Sugar Bakery, Veteran Roasters open shop at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two local Chicago favorites are teaming up at O'Hare airport.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.
Now, Veteran Roasters and Brown Sugar Bakery are officially open for business.
The new eatery is located in Terminal 3 in the K concourse.
Veteran Roasters is a Chicago-based brand that hires unhoused and at-risk veterans.
Brown Sugar Bakery was founded by black female entrepreneur Stephanie Hart.
The bakery was nominated for a James Beard award in 2019. The permanent location is in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood.