OneGoal offers mentorship programs for Chicago youth

ByJose Baltierra WLS logo
Sunday, January 19, 2025 3:27PM
OneGoal mentorship program available for students
For more than 15 years, OneGoal has been offering advising and support.

A national organization based in Chicago is helping provide a launch pad for high school students interested in pursuing higher educations.

The organization works with schools to empower students.

Priya Linson, the executive director of OneGoal here in Chicago, joined us Sunday to talk about the organization's mission. She was accompanied by Tycree Watson, who is an alum of the program.

You can find out more about OneGoal by clicking here.

