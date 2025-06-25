Onyx Pilates turns up the heat on 'Inclusive Fitness' in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Onyx Pilates is bringing heat and inclusivity to Chicago's fitness scene. Co-founded by former Chicago Bear Christian Jones, his wife Liz Jones, and fitness pro Jonathan Montet, the Black- and LGBTQ-owned studio offers heated reformer Pilates with a focus on strength, recovery, and community. With locations in River North and Wicker Park, Onyx blends elite training with accessibility, welcoming all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels. Its signature summer series, Onyx by the Lake, features outdoor hot Pilates with skyline views every weekend.

"It's fitness for everybody-every body," said Montet.

To learn more click here.