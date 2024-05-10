ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 10, 2024

It's finally here! Caleb Williams stepped onto the field as a Bear for the first time Friday for their rookie mini camp.

Dionne spoke with Kevin Fishbain of the Athletic about his first impressions of the Bears quarterback and the rookie class.

The WNBA is in full swing. Opening day is coming up and the Sky are getting ready. Angel Reese spoke about her busy week.

Dionne also talked about the current state of the Cubs and the White Sox.

ABC7 spoke with Chicago wrestler Joe Rau, who at the age of 33 has finally made it as a member of the United States Olympic team in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Blackhawks who won the 2nd overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft with the lottery this past week

Dionne wrapped up the show by previewing the week ahead in Chicago sports.