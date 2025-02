Suspect wanted for several burglaries in northwest suburbs, Palatine police say

The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several burglaries.

The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several burglaries.

The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several burglaries.

The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several burglaries.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several burglaries in north suburban Palatine.

Police say the man has burglarized multiple homes between August 2024 and January 2025, primarily in Palatine and surrounding communities in the northwest suburbs.

He is described as about 6 feet tall with a slim build.

The Palatine Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 847-359-9000.

Further information was not immediately available.