Car crashes into Palos Park church near daycare; children being checked for injuries: pastor

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a south suburban church Friday, a pastor said.

The car hit the Church of the Transfiguration, located in the 12000-block of South 86th Avenue in Palos Park, Pastor Hunter Farrow said.

It hit the building near where the daycare is located, Farrow said.

He said emergency crews are checking out several children for injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the driver of the car was injured, or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.