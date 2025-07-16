Paranormal investigator who helped lead 'Annabelle' doll themed tour dies suddenly

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera has died, according to the New England Society for Psychic Research.

Rivera was a senior lead investigator for the organization, which announced his death in a July 14 Facebook post.

"It's with deep sadness that [ investigator ] Tony [ Holmes ] , [ investigator ] Wade [ Kirby ] , and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera," lead investigator Chris Gilloren wrote. "We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time."

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 54-year-old white male was found deceased by co-workers on July 13 in a hotel room in Straban Township in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The incident was ruled a natural death.

Police said "nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene," and an autopsy is pending.

Ryan Buell, the host of "Paranormal State," a series that ran on A &E from 2007-2011, shared news of Rivera's death on Facebook and remembered him as a "loyal and caring friend."

"When I got clean and entered recovery and decided to show my face again, hardly anyone wanted anything to do with me. But Dan believed in me," Buell wrote in part. "He wanted me to 'come back home,' to return to being a part of NESPR and the Warrens family. He believed in me when I struggled to believe in myself. That's who he was."

Rivera was on the Devil on the Run Tour for NESPR, traveling with a Raggedy Ann doll referred to as "Annabelle" that, according to the organization, is allegedly possessed by the evil spirit of a young girl named Annabelle.

The Annabelle Raggedy Ann doll sits in a case in the Warren's Occult Museum. Jessica Moore/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Devil on the Run Tour: Annabelle in Gettysburg, which ran from July 11 to 13, was billed as a "chance to meet one of the most haunted objects in the world -- up close, in one of America's most haunted towns."