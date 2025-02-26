New Chicago program seeks to teach parents how to parent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new program in Chicago is teaching parents how to parent.

The first-ever graduation of Parent University Chicago West took place this past weekend.

Sonya Moore, a recent graduate, and Rarzail Jones, director of community connections at Illinois Action for Children, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Jones talked about the inspiration behind Parent University, and Moore discussed her experience.

They also talked about some of the lessons that are taught and how the program can change relationships with children.

A free community event will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 29 at Holy Family Ministry, located at 3415 W. Arthington St. in Chicago.

Visit www.actforchildren.org for more information.