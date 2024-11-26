Parents expected to pack meeting after student allegedly brings loaded gun to Hinsdale South HS

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents in suburban Darien are expected to pack a special meeting happening Monday night, days after learning a student brought a loaded gun to school.

The DuPage County state's attorney and the mayor of Darien are expected to join school officials at the meeting set for 7:30 p.m.

They're expected to field questions about what transpired last week.

Authorities say last Thursday, at Hinsdale South High School, a 16-year-old male student from Willowbrook brought a loaded 9mm handgun to class.

The district said it learned of the weapon and notified police, who arrested the boy without incident. He's been charged with two felony weapons counts, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A judge ordered he remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Following the incident, the district said it's put in place a screening system at the school that's generally used for large school events, including football games.

"We told the community that we would use our weapons detection system through at least the start of Thanksgiving break, which is coming up here on Wednesday. So, we committed to doing that, and we'll further explore our options as we progress," Hinsdale District 86 Spokesperson Alex Mayster said.

Authorities have not said why that student brought that gun to school. The district said it was unaware of any threats that were made, but referred all questions about the investigation to police.