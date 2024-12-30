Arrest warrant issued for Coleman Franklin in Park Forest double murder of mom, grandmother

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a south suburban shooting that killed two women last week.

Coleman Franklin is accused of killing Sabrina McCain and Lilian Brown in a double murder in Park Forst last Thursday evening.

Officers found the grandmother and mother, aged 51 and 30, unresponsive with gunshot wounds when they were called to the home shortly after 6 p.m.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Two children who were inside were not wounded but were transported to hospitals for treatment as a precaution, police said. Neighbors said one of those children made the 911 call about their grandmother and mother, who lived in the home with them.

Police are still searching for Franklin. Anyone with information is asked to contact 708) 748-1309.

