WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PAWS Chicago holding virtual cat adoption event called Meow Mixer

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 6:37PM
PAWS Chicago holding virtual cat adoption event
PAWS Chicago animal shelter is holding a virtual cat adoption event called a Meow Mixer Wednesday. Fans of felines can meet cats over Zoom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of felines have a chance to give a forever home to a cat Wednesday.

PAWS Chicago is hosting a virtual adoption event, called a "Meow Mixer."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Anyone interested can fill out a compatibility quiz to help find them a good match.

There are four adoptable cats in foster care right now.

SEE ALSO: Wicker Park Fest featuring Pet Fest this year

Visit www.pawschicago.org to reserve a spot to meet the cats.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

PAWS is working to build no-kill communities that respect and value the life of every cat and dog, according to their website.

They also want to end the overpopulation of homeless animals.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW