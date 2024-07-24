PAWS Chicago holding virtual cat adoption event called Meow Mixer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of felines have a chance to give a forever home to a cat Wednesday.

PAWS Chicago is hosting a virtual adoption event, called a "Meow Mixer."

Anyone interested can fill out a compatibility quiz to help find them a good match.

There are four adoptable cats in foster care right now.

Visit www.pawschicago.org to reserve a spot to meet the cats.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

PAWS is working to build no-kill communities that respect and value the life of every cat and dog, according to their website.

They also want to end the overpopulation of homeless animals.