PAWS Chicago holding virtual cat adoption event called Meow Mixer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of felines have a chance to give a forever home to a cat Wednesday.
PAWS Chicago is hosting a virtual adoption event, called a "Meow Mixer."
Anyone interested can fill out a compatibility quiz to help find them a good match.
There are four adoptable cats in foster care right now.
Visit www.pawschicago.org to reserve a spot to meet the cats.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
PAWS is working to build no-kill communities that respect and value the life of every cat and dog, according to their website.
They also want to end the overpopulation of homeless animals.