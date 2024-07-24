Wicker Park Fest featuring Pet Fest this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wicker Park will come alive with music, culture, food and pets this weekend.

The annual "Wicker Park Fest" is celebrating 20 years by adding in animals!

We're talking pet portraits, a dog ice cream eating contest, tie-dye bandanas, an obstacle course and paw paintings.

Catherine Crews, owner of Canine Crews, joined ABC7 to talk about the Wicker Park Fest Pet Fest.

Wicker Park Fest is taking place July 26 - 28 for its 20th Anniversary this year. The three-day fest will feature 50 original music acts, a kids area, art installations, a cultural stage, and much more.

The Pet Fest will be located on the southwest side of the fest at Honore and Milwaukee, and activities will take place from 12-6 Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit wickerparkfest.com and caninecrews.com.