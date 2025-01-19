24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
PAWS Chicago's 'Slice To Meet You' fundraiser

ByJose Baltierra WLS logo
Sunday, January 19, 2025 6:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Once again Paws Chicago is teaming up with local restaurants to help raise funds and find forever homes for dogs and cats.

The "Slice to Meet You" campaign features an exclusive pizza each month.

The pies cost $35 and six donors are matching that, for a total donation of $70 to Paws Chicago.

Jill Siar, Senior Manager of Community Partnerships for PAWS Chicago and Doug Sohn, founder of "Hot Doug's", joins us on Sunday to give more details about the fundraiser.

You can find more information about the "Slice To Meet You" fundraiser by clicking here.

