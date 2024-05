Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-57 near Washington Heights, state police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon on an interstate on Chicago's South Side.

The crash happened around 2:17 p.m. on I-57 near West 99th Street, Illinois State Police.

A pedestrian on the intersate was hit by a vehicle at the location. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

No further information about the crash was available

State police continue to investigate.