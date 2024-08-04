WATCH LIVE

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run while jogging in Greektown: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 7:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was seriously injured in a West Side hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Greektown neighborhood's 0-100-block of South Halsted Street at about 5:45 p.m.

A 44-year-old woman was jogging on the shoulder or bike lane when a black Toyota Rav 4 struck her, police said.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene southbound on Halsted.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

