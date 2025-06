Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Berwyn, police searching for person of interest

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Berwyn police are now searching for a person of interest.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oak Park Avenue and Windsor Avenue at about 2 a.m., police said.

Police told ABC7 they are searching for a person of interest.

Police released no details of the victim. Police did not provide information on the suspect vehicle.