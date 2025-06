Pedestrian struck by Amtrak train; Metra trains halted near Berwyn, officials say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra trains were halted Sunday afternoon in the west suburbs after a pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train, officials said.

"Inbound and outbound trains are halted near Berwyn," a statement from Metra read in part. "Extensive delays are anticipated."

ABC7 has reached out to Amtrak for more information about the crash.

The pedestrian's condition was not yet known.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.